Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

Get Sims alerts:

Insider Activity at Sims

In related news, insider Philip Bainbridge bought 7,730 shares of Sims stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.95 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of A$100,103.50 ($67,637.50). 18.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.