SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Head to Head Survey

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 31.20% 8.81% 4.09% BrightSpire Capital 28.72% 8.33% 2.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and BrightSpire Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $552.35 million 5.06 $168.72 million $0.74 17.96 BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 7.00 $45.79 million $0.34 20.29

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. SITE Centers pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SITE Centers and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 6 3 0 2.33 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $14.95, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats BrightSpire Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

