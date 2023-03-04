SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Raman Chitkara Sells 1,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

