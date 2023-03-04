SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $112,082.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,361.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $112,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,361.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,794 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,198. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

