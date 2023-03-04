Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 8.7 %

Siyata Mobile stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 2,685,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price target on Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

