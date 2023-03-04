SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,085,800 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 9,155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,206.0 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. SJM has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.69.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

