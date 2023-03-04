SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) EVP John Spicer Sells 2,165 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) EVP John Spicer sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $27,214.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,003 shares in the company, valued at $615,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SkyWater Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

