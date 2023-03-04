SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

SLCJY stock remained flat at $9.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.