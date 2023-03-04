Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01), reports. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 5.9 %

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$25.14 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.05.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

