Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01), reports. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million.
Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 5.9 %
TSE:ZZZ opened at C$25.14 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.05.
Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.08%.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
