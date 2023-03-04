Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.58 and traded as low as C$23.68. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 100,706 shares trading hands.
The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million.
Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.08%.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
