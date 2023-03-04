Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.58 and traded as low as C$23.68. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 100,706 shares trading hands.

The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 5.9 %

ZZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.