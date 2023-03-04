SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $35.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

