Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 66.8% in February

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 343,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Pharma (DMTTF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.