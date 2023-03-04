Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $190.76 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $190.76 million and approximately $203,044.83 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities."

