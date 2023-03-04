Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.62% of Smartsheet worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMAR opened at $45.28 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

