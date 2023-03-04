Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNN stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.