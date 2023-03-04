SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,453,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 5,596,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised SoftBank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

SoftBank Price Performance

SFBQF stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

