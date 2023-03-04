SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SoftBank Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.