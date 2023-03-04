Solana Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $21.13 or 0.00094528 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $8.01 billion and approximately $264.39 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00424422 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.50 or 0.28688132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.
About Solana
SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 378,984,772 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
