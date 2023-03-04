Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.75 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $20.44 or 0.00091973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and $236.66 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00423309 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,365.00 or 0.28612882 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 378,984,286 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

