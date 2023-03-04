Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 6.8 %

SOI stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $471.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

