Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLDP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
Solid Power Trading Up 3.5 %
Solid Power stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
