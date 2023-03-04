Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLDP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Trading Up 3.5 %

Solid Power stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.