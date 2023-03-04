Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sompo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.