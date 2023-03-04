Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sompo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Sompo Company Profile
