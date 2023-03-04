Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after buying an additional 108,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

