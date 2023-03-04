Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.