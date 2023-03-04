South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

South32 Price Performance

SOUHY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

South32 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

South32 Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

(Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Further Reading

