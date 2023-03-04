South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
South32 Price Performance
SOUHY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.
South32 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 6.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
South32 Company Profile
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
