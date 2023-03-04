Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Ray Lattimore purchased 2,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $29,181.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,522 shares of company stock valued at $310,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.34% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

