SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
SP stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
