SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 76,701 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 40,910 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $3,683,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.