Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Spire Global Company Profile

SPIR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

