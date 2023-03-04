Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.