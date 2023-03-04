Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,619 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.35% of Starbucks worth $342,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,072. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.