STASIS EURO Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004708 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.52 million and approximately $260,581.88 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00426077 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.55 or 0.28800018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

