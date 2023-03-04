State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of State Street worth $200,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.9 %

STT opened at $90.42 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

