Stephen Mitchener Sells 6,357 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Mitchener sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $19,261.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at $388,788.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,755,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

