Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. CareDx has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 207.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

