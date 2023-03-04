Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.
CareDx Stock Performance
Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. CareDx has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 207.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.