Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.80 ($28.51).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN opened at €25.40 ($27.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.90. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a one year high of €25.72 ($27.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

