Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Stevanato Group stock traded up €1.69 ($1.80) during trading on Friday, reaching €25.40 ($27.02). 371,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,153. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €25.72 ($27.36). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.80 ($28.51).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.