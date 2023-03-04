Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Price Target to C$3.50

Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTC ASCUF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Sonoran Copper (ASCUF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.