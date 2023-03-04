Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Price Target to C$3.50

Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTC ASCUF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

