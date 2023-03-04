Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLFF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

