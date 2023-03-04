Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 4th (ALEX, CIO, CNCE, EDR, GSBD, HMY, LBTYK, MA, ORI, SITE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 4th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

