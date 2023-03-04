StockNews.com Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 798,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,798. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

