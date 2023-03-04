StockNews.com Lowers Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

