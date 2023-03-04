StockNews.com Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on IHG. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.82) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,450.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,384. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.