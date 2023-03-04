StockNews.com Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also commented on IHG. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.82) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,450.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,384. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
