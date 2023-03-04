StockNews.com Upgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.