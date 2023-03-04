StockNews.com Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

