StockNews.com Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
About Taseko Mines
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.