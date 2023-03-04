STP One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market cap of $86.92 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00220166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,325.94 or 0.99999227 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04644571 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,137,432.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.