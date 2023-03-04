STP One Day Volume Tops $3.49 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $85.45 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00040926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00221001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,356.94 or 1.00005982 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04534407 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,413,060.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

