Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $29.54 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

