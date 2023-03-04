Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

