Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $854.64 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $187,496.32 and $854.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036714 USD and is down -24.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $580.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.